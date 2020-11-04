June Meyer

MADISON — Graveside services for June M. (Hoferer) Meyer, 91, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate.
Public visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Masks are encouraged.
She died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
1929-2020
June was born Feb. 4, 1929, in Creighton, to David and Elda (Jundt) Hoferer. She graduated from Creighton High School in 1946.
On April 5, 1964, she married Gordon Meyer at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. June worked for 15 years as a beautician in Creighton. The couple farmed near Creston and Madison.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Marilyn Bender of Poncha Springs, Colo.; her brothers-in-law, Lyle Meyer of Carlsbad, Calif., and Douglas Meyer of St. Peter, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.
June was preceded in death by her spouse, Gordon Meyer, and her parents.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.