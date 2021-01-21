June Lange

BOW VALLEY — Services for June E. Lange, 81, Bow Valley, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be at Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 4 p.m. vigil and will resume an hour prior to services Monday at the church. Masks and social distancing are required at the visitation and funeral.
She died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.