June Lange

HARTINGTON — Services for June E. Lange, 81, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
EATRICE — Services for Harold L. Ruh, 86, Madison, formerly of Beatrice, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Fox Funeral Home in Beatrice. The Rev. Lila Bottolfsen will officiate. Burial will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice with military rites provided by the Army National Gu…
OMAHA — Services for Kathleen J. Schiermeier, 72, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at Braman Mortuary’s Southwest Chapel in Omaha.
HARTINGTON — Services for Richard J. Promes, 94, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post …
REIGHTON — Private services for Lonnie Opkis, 77, Creighton, will be Saturday, Jan. 23, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
LAUREL — Services for James E. Cooper, 85, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at the United Presbyterian Church in Laurel. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate with burial in the Laurel Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 54 and Veterans of Fore…
AINSWORTH — A memorial service will be held at a later date for Wayne S. “Spud” Bower, 84, Ainsworth. He died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.
O’NEILL — Services for Helen McCart, 95, Norfolk, formerly O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.