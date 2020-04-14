STANTON — Private services for Georgia June Davidson, 89, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 17, at New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery.
Limited visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
1930-2020
Georgia June Davidson, a loving spouse, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family in Stanton.
June was born on June 23, 1930, to George Petersen and Mary (Luxa) Petersen on a farm south of Stanton. After the death of June’s mother, her grandparents and aunt, Emma Petersen, helped raise June and her sister, Jean.
In June 1943, George married Esther Shocker. They continued to live on the farm purchased by June’s grandfather, which is still owned by the family and was recognized by Aksarben in 2002 as being in the Petersen name for 100 years.
June attended rural School District 30 and graduated from Stanton High in 1947. After attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, she taught in rural School District 34 for three years.
June Petersen and John Vernon “Jim” Davidson married Aug. 29, 1950, in the old New England Congregational Church in Stanton. After their marriage, they continued to live and actively farm on the Davidson family farm south of Stanton.
After her children started school, June worked at the Stanton Nursing Home. In 1971, she started working at Stanton Public Schools, where she stayed for 15 years, and from 1986 to 2003, she worked at Wayne State College library.
Throughout her life, June was an active member of the community. She was a member of PEO and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school at the New England Congregational Church, where she also served as deacon, trustee, church clerk and newsletter editor for many years.
June is survived by her spouse of 70 years, Jim Davidson of Stanton; six children, Deb Johnson of Littleton, Colo., Dan and Dee Ann Davidson of Waterloo, Greg and Kathy Davidson of Omaha, Scott and Jeanette Davidson of Stanton, Brad and Tracey Davdison of Lincoln and Phil and Mary Davidson of Omaha; 12 grandchildren, Jason and Kuldeep Johnson of Austin, Texas, Ben Johnson of Chicago, Kate Johnson of Denver, Colo., Michael, Sam, Jack and Luke Davidson of Omaha, Mara and Tim Kucirek of Orlando, Fla., Grant Davidson of Omaha, Ellie Davidson of Philadelphia, Pa., and Gunnar and Gatlin Davidson of Stanton; s step grandson, Kyle Schuessler of Lincoln; two great-grandchildren, Sydney and Alex Johnson of Austin, Texas; and many other loving relatives and friends.
June was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Pat Allen, and a son-in-law, Dean Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Stanton Library or Stanton Rescue Unit.
Pallbearers will be “June’s sons.” Webcasting will be attempted for both visitation and funeral. Check dates listed above at the mortuary website; and because of restricted public visitation and private funeral services, please sign the online sympathies page at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.