NORFOLK — Services for Juline M. Gall, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. James Carretto will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Juline Gall died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Memorials are suggested to Christ Lutheran Church.
1926-2021
The service will be livestreamed on Christ Lutheran’s Facebook Page.
Juline was born July 21, 1926, in Pierce, to Wilhelm and Bertha (Koehn) Lenz. She attended school through eighth grade at District 3 in Pierce County. Juline was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pierce.
On Feb. 20, 1944, Juline married Ruben Gall at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pierce. Juline and Ruben farmed together south of Norfolk.
She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing and especially spending time with family. In the summer, Juline maintained large flower and vegetable gardens.
She is survived by her children, Arlen (Marla) Gall of Hadar, Beverly Cram of Lincoln, Carol (Darrell) Thelen of Norfolk, Diane (Stan) Gierhan of Lincoln and Duane (Bonnie) Gall of Lincoln; 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Gladys Spaulding of Norfolk and Jeanine Kollath of Stanton; and nieces and nephews.
Juline was preceded in death by her spouse; her parents; an infant brother; brother Loren; son-in-law Bob Cram; sisters and brothers-in-law Eldreth and Lincoln Trejo and Velma and Lee Pettitt; and a infant granddaughter.
