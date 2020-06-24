Julie Krohn

ALBION — Private graveside services for Julie A. Krohn, 76, Albion, will be at the Rosehill Cemetery in Albion. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
She died Sunday, June 22, 2020, at Boone County Health Center in Albion.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.
1944-2020
Julie Ann Krohn, daughter of Wayne and Sylvia (Bartak) Mignery was born March 8, 1944, at Albion. She attended school in Albion, graduating from Albion High School in 1962. She attended Lincoln School of Commerce before moving to Washington D.C., where she worked for the Central Intelligence Agency. She returned to Lincoln and worked at KOLN/KGIN television station.
On May 22, 1965, Julie was united in marriage to Gary Lee Krohn. The couple lived in Albion, where they raised their three sons: Timothy, David and Matthew.
Julie worked at Sandy’s Sew Inn for many years and was also co-owner of Krohn Insurance Agency in Albion. She was one of the first employees of Samaritan Estates Assisted Living, where she worked until retiring in 2019.
She was a member of Albion High School Booster Club and WFLB Club.
Julie had a vivacious personality and shared her sense of humor, wit, sass and love with all. Her lively, enthusiastic nature made people around her laugh everywhere she went.
Julie treasured her three sons, each her favorite, depending on the day of the week. The boys each shared an amazing relationship with their mother, and she will be dearly missed.
Julie also adored her grandchildren and proudly supported them in everything. She was excited to start a baby quilt since she would become a great-grandmother soon.
In addition to her devotion to her family, Julie enjoyed wonderful friendships with many sharing laughs, going on adventures, quilting, playing cards, gardening, watching Netflix and visiting.
One of Julie’s greatest passions was her love for animals. Throughout her life, she was devoted to her pets and donated to animal shelters and rescues.
Julie is survived by her three sons, Timothy (Jaclyn) of Bahama, N.C., David (Janine) of Norfolk, Matthew (Emily) of Albion; eight grandchildren, Tyler (Julie) Krohn of Charlotte, N.C., Alex Krohn of Charlotte, Danielle Krohn of Lincoln, Kalen Krohn of Norfolk, Ashlyn, Avery, Jacob and Samantha Krohn of Albion; a sister, Kay (Dr. James) Ridgeway of Albion; two brothers-in-law, David (Susanne) of Omaha and Daniel (Barb) of Albion; along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Gary; her parents, Wayne and Sylvia Mignery; parents-in-law Edwin and Thelma Krohn; and her niece ,Tiffany Krohn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an Animal Shelter/Rescue of your choice and/or the Columbus Cancer Care columbuscancercare.com.
