NORFOLK — Services for Julie Koenig, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Julie Koenig died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1942-2021
Julie A. Koenig, daughter of Clarence and Frances (Sesler) Schinck, was born Sept. 4, 1942, and entered heaven on Aug. 30, 2021.
Julie married the love of her life, Wilbur Koenig Sr. on May 16, 1959.
She was involved with several different organizations, including the Red Hat Society, Clowns of Norfolk, Stephen Ministries and was also a Boy Scout leader. Julie loved her coffee, going to the races and spending time with her family.
Julie is survived by her children, Joan Noelle of Stanton, Wilbur “Skip” (Jannell) Koenig of Norfolk, Jane Koenig of Norfolk, Jerome “Jerry” (Joleen) Koenig of Elgin and Jyse (Amber) Koenig of Fremont; adopted son Keith Koenig of Meadow Grove; foster sons Bill Swanson of Newman Grove and Brad (Lynda) Swanson of Meadow Grove; a nephew that she raised, Joe (Gina) Krepel of Houston, Texas; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Wilbur Sr. on Feb. 15, 2002; a son, Joseph Charles; parents Clarence and Frances; two brothers, Harold and Leonard; foster son, Kevin; three brothers-in-law and their spouses; two sisters-in-law; and two great-grandchildren.