Juliann Hansen

HYANNIS — Graveside services for Juliann M. Hansen, 86, Norfolk, will be 11 a.m. (MT) Friday, Sept. 10, at the Hyannis Cemetery at Hyannis. The Rev. Karen Juzenas will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Marine Corp and Hyannis Major A.D. Fetterman Post 57.
Juliann M. Hansen died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
1934-2021
Juliann M. Hansen was born Oct. 26, 1934, in Grant County to Kai and Pearle (Haney) Hansen. She lived on several ranches in her youth near Hyannis and Mullen. She graduated in 1953 from Hyannis High School. She joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1958 and served at Camp Pendleton until 1961. In 1978, she became legal guardian of her cousin, Rosalie Coons, raising her until her graduation in 1983. She never married, but was close to many family members and friends.
Juliann was proud of her military service, and her work on several trades in western Nebraska. She worked a variety of jobs, including cook, ranch hand and road crew member until her retirement in 2008. She moved to Norfolk in 2017 to be closer to her family.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Kenneth Rozmiarek of Norfolk; grandson Joseph (Krista) Rozmiarek of Roseville, Minn.; great-granddaughter Zoey Rozmiarek; and many cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gordon; and adopted daughter, Rosalie.
Memorials are suggested to the Hansen family or donor’s choice. Condolences for the Hansen family can be left at higginsfuneralhomel.com.