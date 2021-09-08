You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Juliann Hansen

Juliann Hansen

HYANNIS — Graveside services for Juliann M. Hansen, 86, Norfolk, will be 11 a.m. (MT) Friday, Sept. 10, at the Hyannis Cemetery at Hyannis. The Rev. Karen Juzenas will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Marine Corp and Hyannis Major A.D. Fetterman Post 57.

Juliann M. Hansen died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.

Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.

1934-2021

Juliann M. Hansen was born Oct. 26, 1934, in Grant County to Kai and Pearle (Haney) Hansen. She lived on several ranches in her youth near Hyannis and Mullen. She graduated in 1953 from Hyannis High School. She joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1958 and served at Camp Pendleton until 1961. In 1978, she became legal guardian of her cousin, Rosalie Coons, raising her until her graduation in 1983. She never married, but was close to many family members and friends.

Juliann was proud of her military service, and her work on several trades in western Nebraska. She worked a variety of jobs, including cook, ranch hand and road crew member until her retirement in 2008. She moved to Norfolk in 2017 to be closer to her family.

She is survived by her son-in-law, Kenneth Rozmiarek of Norfolk; grandson Joseph (Krista) Rozmiarek of Roseville, Minn.; great-granddaughter Zoey Rozmiarek; and many cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gordon; and adopted daughter, Rosalie.

Memorials are suggested to the Hansen family or donor’s choice. Condolences for the Hansen family can be left at higginsfuneralhomel.com.

Tags

In other news

Donald Groninger

Donald Groninger

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Donald R. Groninger, 82, Omaha, were conducted under the direction of Home for Funerals of Norfolk.

Susan Ryan

Susan Ryan

TILDEN — Services for Susan Ryan, 62, Pierce, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in Lambrecht Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Peggy Flesner

Peggy Flesner

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Peggy A. Flesner, 89, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Johnny Brown

Johnny Brown

LONG PINE — Memorial services for Johnny R. Brown, 64, Long Pine, will be at a later date.

Hazel Fritschen

Hazel Fritschen

LAUREL — Services for Hazel D. Fritschen, 87, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Hazel Fritschen died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Paulette Anderson

Paulette Anderson

EWING — Services for Paulette (Walnofer) Anderson, 61, Rogers, Ark., will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at the Full Gospel Church in Ewing. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at the Butte Cemetery in Butte.

Donald Wedekind

Donald Wedekind

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Donald H. Wedekind, 90, Louisville, were Saturday, Aug. 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Burial was in the Zion (Wedekind) Lutheran Cemetery in Lindsay.

Susan Ryan

Susan Ryan

TILDEN — Services for Susan Ryan, 62, Pierce, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

Duane Dorr

Duane Dorr

PAGE — Services for Duane Dorr, 96, Page, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Page United Methodist Church in Page. Burial will be in the Page Cemetery with military honors by the Page American Legion Post 315.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara