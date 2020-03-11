BLOOMFIELD — Services for Juliana Pick, 90, Hartington, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her residence.
STANTON — Services for David D. “Dave” Hintz, 58, Omaha, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Tim Booth will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Dennis D. Kudera, 73, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at a residence in rural Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Rodney W. Deck, 65, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in rural Winside.
WAYNE — Services for Judy M. Milligan, 74, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.
PILGER — Services for Phyllis Eckert, 83, Pilger, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Deb Hammer will officiate. Private burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
OMAHA — Services for Mary Jane Bentley, 92, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 15002 Blondo St., in Omaha. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park.
WYNOT — Services for Audrey Pinkelman, 65, Hartington, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Sacred Heart of Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. James Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Sherry Woodworth Raff, 71, Creighton, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Avera Creighton Care Centre. Per her wishes, no services are planned.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.