BLOOMFIELD — Services for Juliana Pick, 90, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Revs. Owen Korte and Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
She died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her residence.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
———
Juliana Rita Rose Pick, daughter of Henry and Anna (Klug) Jansen, was born June 20, 1929, at Menominee. She attended country school.
On Aug. 2, 1949, Juliana married Raymond R. Pick at Menominee. They were blessed with 10 children: Constance, Sherry, Donna, Joyce, Darla, Sandy, Fred, Chris, Michael and Jennifer.
Juliana’s first love was raising her family. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, cooking and baking. Juliana was known for her famous caramel and cinnamon rolls. She touched the lives of anyone she met with her sparkling blue eyes and contagious smile. The memory of the countless and selfless acts she did for so many will forever live on.
Juliana was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington.
Juliana is survived by her children: Constance Halula of Sun City West, Ariz., Sherry Kauffman of Omaha, Donna Arens of Sioux Falls, S.D., Joyce Pick of Norfolk, Darla (Donnie) Pinkelman of Omaha, Sandy (Jim) Bloomfield of Kalamazoo, Mich., Fred (Diane) Pick of Hartington, Chris Pick of Kalamazoo, Michael Pick of Fort Calhoun and Jennifer Brungardt of Norfolk; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Jeanette (Edward) Pinkelman; a brother, Paul (Barb) Jansen; and sisters-in-law Margaret Jansen and Emma Hirschman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Raymond in 2016; four brothers; three sisters; and a son-in-law, Dave Arens.