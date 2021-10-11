You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Julian Cochran

Julian Cochran

NORFOLK — Services for Julian R. Cochran, 67, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.

Julian Cochran died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1938-2021

Julian was born Aug. 13, 1954, in Bad Kissingen, Germany, to Melvin and Maria (Matko) Cochran. The family moved South Carolina when Julian was nine years old, eventually settling in Nebraska.

On May 29, 1973, Julian enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged May 28, 1979.

On Sept. 5, 1980, he was united in marriage to Joyce Allen in Alliance.

He loved working on cars and putting together model cars, especially military helicopters. He also enjoyed repairing items even if it didn’t need it, like the air conditioning. He loved spending time fishing and four-wheeling. Julian was friendly, a good spouse and caring provider.

Julian is survived by his spouse, Joyce; children DJ Barnes of Plainview, Jesse Cochran of Madison, Elizabeth (Guillermo) Santillan of Sioux Falls, S.D., Lajoya Cochran of Pierce, Julian (Rheanna) Cochran of Humphrey, Becky (Michael Wiedenfeld) Cochran of Bloomfield; brothers Erich Cochran and Robert Cochran; a sister, Barbara Sue Cochran; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Tags

In other news

Hazel Bermel

Hazel Bermel

RANDOLPH — Services for Hazel K. Bermel, 90, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda E. Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in the Coleridge City Cemetery in Coleridge.

Vernon Mihulka

NORFOLK — Services for Vernon J. “Buzz” Mihulka, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post …

Vernon Mihulka

Vernon Mihulka

NORFOLK — Services for Vernon J. “Buzz” Mihulka, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army Natio…

Roger Elsberry

NELIGH — Memorial services for Roger Elsberry, 65, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate. Burial will be in the Clearwater Cemetery.

Daniel Vrtiska

Daniel Vrtiska

CLEARWATER — Services for Daniel Vrtiska, 79, Tucson, Ariz., will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Clearwater. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery in Clearwater.

Julian Cochran

NORFOLK — Services for Julian R. Cochran, 67, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. …

Leonard Potts

Leonard Potts

CROFTON — Graveside services for Leonard W. Potts, 90, Crofton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate.

Daniel Vrtiska Sr.

CLEARWATER — Services for Daniel Vrtiska Sr., 79, Tucson, Ariz., will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Clearwater. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery in Clearwater.

Morton McBride

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Morton A. “Mort” McBride, 95, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Masonic rites will be conducted by the Silver Cord Lodge 224 AF&AM. Inurnment will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military rites…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara