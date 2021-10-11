NORFOLK — Services for Julian R. Cochran, 67, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.
Julian Cochran died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1938-2021
Julian was born Aug. 13, 1954, in Bad Kissingen, Germany, to Melvin and Maria (Matko) Cochran. The family moved South Carolina when Julian was nine years old, eventually settling in Nebraska.
On May 29, 1973, Julian enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged May 28, 1979.
On Sept. 5, 1980, he was united in marriage to Joyce Allen in Alliance.
He loved working on cars and putting together model cars, especially military helicopters. He also enjoyed repairing items even if it didn’t need it, like the air conditioning. He loved spending time fishing and four-wheeling. Julian was friendly, a good spouse and caring provider.
Julian is survived by his spouse, Joyce; children DJ Barnes of Plainview, Jesse Cochran of Madison, Elizabeth (Guillermo) Santillan of Sioux Falls, S.D., Lajoya Cochran of Pierce, Julian (Rheanna) Cochran of Humphrey, Becky (Michael Wiedenfeld) Cochran of Bloomfield; brothers Erich Cochran and Robert Cochran; a sister, Barbara Sue Cochran; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.