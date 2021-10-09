NORFOLK — Services for Julian R. Cochran, 67, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.
Julian Cochran died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.