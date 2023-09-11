Julia Uhing

BOW VALLEY — Julia J. Uhing, 105, Coleridge, formerly of Bow Valley, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Wednesday an hour prior to services.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
1918-2023
Pallbearers will be Charlene Gappa, Sheila Nguyen, Keith Uhing, Laurie Foley, Ryan Uhing and David Uhing.
Julia Josephine was born on March 12, 1918, in Fordyce to Anton Julius and Mary Catherine (Rohe) Thoene.
Julia married Hugo Uhing on May 2, 1939, in Fordyce. She and Hugo lived in the Bow Valley area until moving into Bow Valley around 1975.
Julia worked in the school lunch program at East Catholic. She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers.
Julia had been a resident of Park View Haven Nursing Home since Feb. 12, 2015.
Julia is survived by her four sons and spouses: Gerald (Mary Jean) Uhing of Omaha, Ronald (Kathy) Uhing of Wynot, Dean (Mary Jean) Uhing of Omaha and Donavon (Jodi) Uhing of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Mary Thoene; spouse Hugo; four sisters, Frances Sudbeck, Clara (Leo) Kathol, Hilda (Ike) Steffen and Evelyn (Sylvester) Schaefer; and five brothers, John H. Thoene, Clarence Thoene, Ed Thoene, Ray Thoene and Alphonse Thoene.