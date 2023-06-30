 Skip to main content
NORFOLK — Services for Julia C. (Young) Petersen, 86, Randolph, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Steve Lund will officiate.

Visitation with the family will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the chapel.

Julia Petersen died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

1936-2023

Julia Carolynn was born on Dec. 11, 1936, in Tilden, the daughter of French and Edith (Anderson) Young. She attended kindergarten in Battle Creek, where she later also graduated from high school. Julia began her career in education in 1955, teaching in the Koopman School District north of Battle Creek.

In 1969, she received her teaching degree from Wayne State College. Throughout her 31 years as a teacher, she worked at various country schools in Madison and Platte counties.

In 1959, Julia married William “Dennis” Petersen. The couple lived on a farm near Creston before moving to Norfolk in 1972. They had four children. Dennis passed away in 2002. In 2004, Julia moved to Randolph to live in the country with her daughter.

Julia loved solving crossword puzzles, traveling to Texas as a snowbird with her spouse, and after he passed, spending her winters in Las Vegas with her sister. She also bartended at the Eagles’ Club for 20 years.

She is survived by her children, William “Bill” Petersen of Norfolk, Lisa (Kevin) Gubbels of Randolph, Jesse (Frances) Petersen of Lincoln and Jeffrey (Connie) Petersen of Hoskins; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sheila (Mike) Hughes of Las Vegas, Nev.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Dennis; brother Perry Young; and sister Lovey Ann Wantlin.

The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

