Julia Meier

LAUREL — Services for Julia F. “Judy” Meier, 77, Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Darren Timberlake will officiate. Burial will be in the Belden Cemetery in Belden.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the church and will continue on Friday an hour prior to services. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
She died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
1943-2020
Julia Fae “Judy” was born on Feb. 6, 1943, in Laurel, to Glen and Alice (Minegar) Roland. She grew up in Laurel and graduated from Laurel High School.
She married Lester Louis Meier on June 5, 1960, at the Methodist Church in Laurel. Judy worked at Dale Electronics in Norfolk prior to raising their five children: Diana Lynn, Steve, Cindy, Bruce and Vickie.
Judy was a member of the United Methodist Church and its women’s group. She was a member of the Royal Neighbors of America and the pitch card club in Belden. She loved reading, baking, crocheting and making crafts for the church bazaar.
Judy enjoyed making candies and divinity especially at Christmas time. She and Lester liked dancing at the Randolph Ballroom.
Judy is survived by her two children and spouses, Bruce (Litzie) Meier of Belden and Vickie (Quico) Andrade of Norfolk; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Glenadine Barker of Wayne and Janice (Lee) Wortmann of Alliance; a son-in-law, Bob Hamilton of Randolph; a daughter-in-law, Karen Meier of Wisner; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Alice Roland; three children, infant daughter Diana Lynn, Steve Meier and Cindy Hamilton; a grandson, Drake Adrian Meier; a great-granddaughter, Alysa Gonzalez; a brother-in-law, Gene Barker; three brothers, Bob, Wayne and Ken Roland; and four sisters, Mildred Green, Eva Taylor, Donna Downs and Mary Taylor.
Pallbearers will be Alonzo Andrade, Christian Andrade, Kelvin Wurdeman, Andrew Wurdeman, Tyler Wurdeman, Wayne Denklau, Lee Baumert and Charlie Roland.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.