Julia Meier

LAUREL — Services for Julia F. “Judy” Meier, 77, Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Darren Timberlake will officiate. Burial will be in the Belden Cemetery in Belden.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the church and will continue on Friday an hour prior to services. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
She died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.