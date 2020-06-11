SNYDER — Services for Julia Dirkschneider, 96, Snyder, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Snyder. The Rev. Keith Rezac will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation without the family present will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church. Masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and funeral.
She died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her home in Snyder.
Stokely Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
1924-2020
Julia Lorraine Dirkschneider was born on April 24, 1924, to John and Philomina (Vogel) Parr in Dodge. She attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Dodge Public School.
On April 4, 1945, Julia married Norbert Dirkschneider at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dodge. The couple farmed 1.5 miles south of Snyder, where they raised chickens, hogs and cattle.
Julia believed in a good work ethic and raised her children to the same standard. The couple moved to Snyder in 1965, where Julia worked various jobs, including housekeeping for the priests at St. Leo’s Catholic Church for nine years.
Julia was a member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church, where she served as a sacristan and EMHC for many years. She knew her way around the kitchen as the aroma of fresh bread and other baked goods drifted throughout her home. Embroidery was another specialty of hers, and every child, grandchild, great-grandchild, and great-great-grandchild received a homemade baby blanket.
Julia’s immense faith and love of family were the pillars of her life.
Survivors include her children, Kathy (Clifford) Ferris of Lyons, Elaine (Dave) Gilsdorf of Humphrey, Margaret Moravec of Lindsay, Stephen (Daralyn) Dirkschneider of Snyder, Paul (Christine) Dirkschneider of Schuyler, Deb Dirkschneider of Columbia Falls, Mont., and Joleen Dirkschneider of Daytona Beach, Fla.; her grandchildren, Brian (Julie) Ferris, Michele (Eric) Munholland, Traci (Barry) Bills, Chad (Renee) Gilsdorf, Amy (Shane) Baumgart, Ryan (Brook) Gilsdorf, Jeff (Kelli) Gilsdorf, Abbie (Blake) Harper, Greg (Brenda) Moravec, Lori (Joe) Classen, Misti Gandert, Tonia (Craig) Steel, Trisha (Michael) Throener, Christopher (Laura) Dirkschneider, Brad (Nikki) Dirkschneider, Clayton (Jenn) Dirkschneider, Bethany (Michael) Dostal and Kelsey (Brian) Yosten; 47 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sisters Betty Ann Olson, Cecilia Reimers and Ima Jean Dinslage; her sisters-in-law, Bernice Kaup and Dolores Dirkschneider; and a brother-in-law, Dale (Stella) Dirkschneider.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Norbert; sons-in-law Don Moravec and Mark Allen; a grandson, Troy Dirkschneider; her brothers, Sylvester (Rose), Maynard (Theresa), John (Linda), Denis (Genevieve) and Tony (Janet); her sisters, Marie (Rudy) Meister, Marcella (Frank) Greco, Sister Magdalen Parr, Frances Parr and Viola (Cliff) Stuehmer; and brothers-in-law Mel Olson, Jerry Reimers and Melvin Dinslage.
Memorials may be made to family wishes.