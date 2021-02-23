Julene Ziemer

PIERCE — Services for Julene L. Ziemer, 89, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.
She died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Madison House in Norfolk.
1931-2021
Born June 26, 1931, in rural Pierce, Julene was the daughter of Clifford and Zelda (Kirstine) Hixson. She was baptized on Dec. 24, 1933, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce and confirmed May 27, 1945, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. She graduated from Pierce High School in 1949.
She married Leslie “Les” Ziemer on Oct. 23, 1949, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Les and Julene lived in their same home for 65 years. Julene worked in the Pierce High School cafeteria for 29 years and then retired.
Julene enjoyed spending time with family and the grandchildren. She enjoyed doing embroidery, latch hook rugs, puzzles, word search, spending time with her dogs, socializing, gardening and canning.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce.
Survivors include her daughters, Diane Acklie-Smith and spouse Lee Smith of Pierce and Denise (Kenneth) Reed of Hoskins; a daughter-in-law, Connie Ziemer of Pierce; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; five great-great- grandchildren; brothers Gerald (Betty) Hixson of Pierce and Larry (Mary) Hixson of Yankton; and a sister-in-law, Lois Luebbers of Pierce.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Zelda; a son, Danny Ziemer; a grandson, Mitch Ziemer; sister in infancy; and her spouse, Les, who died May 9, 2019.
Music will be provided by organist Linda Peekenschneider and the recorded hymns will be “One Day At A Time” and “Dancing in the Sky.” Congregational hymns will be “Just As I Am” and “Amazing Grace.”
Casketbearers will be Eric Acklie, Michael Ziemer, Matthew Gnirk, Dominic Reed, Jeremy Reed and Kyle Reed.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.