Julene Moreira

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Julene A. “Julie” Moreira, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.

Julene Moreira died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.

1949-2023

Julene Ann was born on Sept. 22, 1949, in Norfolk the daughter of Edwin and Jeanette (Bauer) Schlender. Julie was raised in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1968. Following her graduation, Julie moved to Colorado, where she met her future spouse.

On Nov. 28, 1970, Julie married Lawrence Carl Moreira at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple briefly moved to Massachusetts before returning to Norfolk.

Julie was employed at Rasley Dry Cleaners before becoming the receptionist at the Norfolk Medical Group. She retired at 55 after many years of service.

She enjoyed creating crafts and painting. One of her favorite activities was decorating her home for Christmas and other holidays. She and Larry were active in the Norfolk Frontiersmen. However, her passion was taking care of her family.

Julie is survived by her spouse of 53 years; a sister, Lori Whalen of Stanton; nephews Jake Graf of Laurel, Josh Graf of Omaha, Ronnie Graf and spouse Reanna of Canton, S.D.; niece Genny Blackburn of Stanton; along with numerous cousins and great-nieces and -nephews.

She was preceded into death by her son, Brandon Scott Moreira, and her parents.

