COLERIDGE — Services for Judy Wobbenhorst, 69, of Belden will be Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. The Rev. Deb Valentine will officiate. Burial will be in the Belden Cemetery.

1950-2020

Judy Rae Wobbenhorst, 69, of Belden, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, enroute to one of her favorite bridge games in Randolph. She was born on Feb. 26, 1950, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Robert and Jeannette (Fox) Wobbenhorst of Belden. She grew up on a farm outside of Belden and attended grade school through the fourth grade at Morning Glory Country School. She attended Belden Public School and graduated from Randolph High School in 1968.

Judy attended Wayne State College and then the University of Nebraska at Omaha where she graduated with a teaching degree. She spent a lifetime in elementary school education, teaching in Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and Texas. She served for a number of years as an education consultant for West Publishing Company. This position allowed her to do extensive travel, which was one of the loves of her life. She received her master’s degree in special education at Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho. Judy ended her teaching career in Tulsa, Okla., where she enjoyed teaching her special education students.

After retiring Judy moved back to Belden and enjoyed being closer to family. She loved her family and enjoyed many family card games. Her memberships include Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge, Belden American Legion Auxiliary, Belden Cemetery Association and Belden Alumni Association. Judy enjoyed traveling, reading, playing games and assembling crossword puzzles. She enjoyed bridge and played with several bridge clubs in the Randolph and Laurel areas.

Surviving Judy is her mother, Jeannette Wobbenhorst of Belden; her sister, Janice Wobbenhorst Siwy of Belden; her brother, Roger Wobbenhorst and Jerrine Krajicek of Belden; nephew Travis Wobbenhorst of Houston, Texas; niece Traci and James Revelle of Gering; and her great-nieces, Harli and Tatum Revelle of Gering.

Preceding her in death was her father, Robert Wobbenhorst.

Music for the service will be provided by organist Julie Stone; soloist Kerry Hefner; “How Great Thou Art,” congregational singing “What A Friend We Have In Jesus” and “Amazing Grace.” Pallbearers will be Travis Wobbenhorst, Larry Schultz, Robert Schultz, James Revelle, Lowell Johnson, Jerry Gross and Richard Brandow.

Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Armstrong, David Dirks, Jerry Schultz and Richard Schultz.

Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net

Laura Spanel

AINSWORTH — Private memorial services for Laura L. Spanel, 58, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. She died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.

