RANDOLPH — Services for Judy Wobbenhorst, 69, Belden, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. She died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Belden.
In other news
AINSWORTH — Private memorial services for Laura L. Spanel, 58, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. She died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.
RANDOLPH — Services for Judy Wobbenhorst, 69, Belden, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. She died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Belden.
NORFOLK — Services for Gale W. Young, 85, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Young died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
HUMPHREY — Services for Patrick “Jim” McDermott, 81, Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
McLEAN — Private services and burial for Patsy J. Owens, 70, Osmond, will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in rural McLean. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate the private service.
AINSWORTH — Services for Homer C. Kenner, 85, Wood Lake, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the Church of the Nazarene in Ainsworth. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Wood Lake.
CREIGHTON — Services for Mary Lou Fuchtman, 92, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton.
HOWELLS — Services for Ryan Bayer, 40, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Shirley Douglas, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Beaver View Cemetery in Crofton.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.