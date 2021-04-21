You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Judy Steffen

Judy Steffen

NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Judy M. Steffen, 80, Denver, Colo., formerly of Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Osmond.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. rosary at the church.

She died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Denver.

Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of arrangements.

1940-2021

Judy was born Sept. 20, 1940, in Osmond, the daughter of Lee and Hilda (O’Brien) Steffen. She graduated from Osmond High School in 1958.

After graduating from high school, she attended college at Wayne State College, intending to become an elementary teacher, but a few days in the campus lab quickly changed her mind to pursue other interests. She moved to Norfolk, where she worked as secretary and sometimes draftsman for Watson-Theisen Architects.

In the spring of 1964, she moved with friends to Denver, where she again worked for an architectural firm. A year later, she was employed by the planning and engineering department of the Denver Public Schools. Except for two years, when she returned to Nebraska, she has lived in Denver since.

She worked for Denver Public Schools for 30 years as a graphic artist in the public information and services department in central administration. Her job included design, layout and production of the district’s print and media materials. She also designed and executed the Osmond centennial logo.

For most of her years with the Denver schools, Judy held leadership roles in the Denver Association of Educational Office Personnel, a DPS employee organization, which represents some 700 employees. She received one of only two special awards for outstanding service ever given by that organization.

Judy was an avid Denver Bronco fan, attending numerous home games and occasional away games, including three Super Bowls.

She retained a love for her hometown of Osmond and attended every high school alumni reunion, enjoying time spent with former classmates and friends.

In 1991, she and longtime friend, Marilyn Raymond, purchased their beloved river cabin on the Missouri River near Niobrara, where they soon became known as the “Colorado gals.” Judy cherished her time spent at the river and the countless adventures shared with friends and family.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, sister Carol Olson, and nephew Greg Olson.

She is survived by her longtime friend, Marilyn Raymond; a brother, Mike Steffen; a sister-in-law, Mary Steffen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Charitable donations in Judy’s honor can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through www.stjude.org or call 800-805-5856.

Tags

In other news

James Shaw

James Shaw

BASSETT —  Services for James H. “Jim” Shaw, 84, Bassett, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bassett. Burial will be in Olive Branch Cemetery in Mills. Military honors will be conducted by Bassett American Legion Post 123.

Mary Easton

Mary Easton

ATKINSON — Services for Mary J. Easton, 77, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. at the Chambers City Cemetery in Chambers.

Marlin Drobny

Marlin Drobny

CREIGHTON — Services for Marlin Drobny, 70, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his residence.

Kayleen Kaiser

Kayleen Kaiser

MENOMINEE — Services for Kayleen M. Kaiser, 55, Fordyce, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce.

Larry Braband

Larry Braband

ELGIN — Services for Larry A. Braband, 68, Elgin, will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate with burial in West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin.

James Fritz

James Fritz

SPENCER — Services for James “Jim” Fritz, 72, Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Glenn Wagner

Glenn Wagner

TILDEN — Services for Glenn D. Wagner, 84, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7…

Mary Walker

Mary Walker

WAYNE — Graveside services for Mary H. Walker, 64, Fullerton, Calif., formerly of Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Marilyn Yates

Marilyn Yates

NELIGH — Marilyn Yates, 81, Royal, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh. She has donated her body to science so there will be no service per her wishes.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara