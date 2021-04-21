Judy Steffen

NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Judy M. Steffen, 80, Denver, Colo., formerly of Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Osmond.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. rosary at the church.
She died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Denver.
Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of arrangements.
1940-2021
Judy was born Sept. 20, 1940, in Osmond, the daughter of Lee and Hilda (O’Brien) Steffen. She graduated from Osmond High School in 1958.
After graduating from high school, she attended college at Wayne State College, intending to become an elementary teacher, but a few days in the campus lab quickly changed her mind to pursue other interests. She moved to Norfolk, where she worked as secretary and sometimes draftsman for Watson-Theisen Architects.
In the spring of 1964, she moved with friends to Denver, where she again worked for an architectural firm. A year later, she was employed by the planning and engineering department of the Denver Public Schools. Except for two years, when she returned to Nebraska, she has lived in Denver since.
She worked for Denver Public Schools for 30 years as a graphic artist in the public information and services department in central administration. Her job included design, layout and production of the district’s print and media materials. She also designed and executed the Osmond centennial logo.
For most of her years with the Denver schools, Judy held leadership roles in the Denver Association of Educational Office Personnel, a DPS employee organization, which represents some 700 employees. She received one of only two special awards for outstanding service ever given by that organization.
Judy was an avid Denver Bronco fan, attending numerous home games and occasional away games, including three Super Bowls.
She retained a love for her hometown of Osmond and attended every high school alumni reunion, enjoying time spent with former classmates and friends.
In 1991, she and longtime friend, Marilyn Raymond, purchased their beloved river cabin on the Missouri River near Niobrara, where they soon became known as the “Colorado gals.” Judy cherished her time spent at the river and the countless adventures shared with friends and family.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, sister Carol Olson, and nephew Greg Olson.
She is survived by her longtime friend, Marilyn Raymond; a brother, Mike Steffen; a sister-in-law, Mary Steffen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charitable donations in Judy’s honor can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through www.stjude.org or call 800-805-5856.