Judy Steffen

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Judy Steffen, 80, of the Lazy River Acres area near Niobrara are pending at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview. She died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Denver, Colo.

O’NEILL — Services for Kenneth “Ike” Van Every, 94, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 22, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be in the Page Cemetery with military rites by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93 and the Page Ameri…

LINCOLN — Services for LeRoy L. Wiegert, 85, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 22, at Faith Lutheran Church in Lincoln. Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Services for Gary W. Brummond, 79, Thousand Palms, Calif., formerly of Pilger, will be at a later date. He died Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home.

NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy J. Hill, 83, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

BLOOMFIELD —  Services for Terry Dalton, 73, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. He died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at his residence.

FREMONT — Memorial services for Norma J. Leland, 89, Fremont, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Shari Schwedhelm will officiate with burial in the Norwegian Cemetery near Wisner.

TILDEN — Services for Caroline Swieter, 84, Brighton, Colo., will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Conley Shelander will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

BASSETT —  Private memorial services for Delbert “Don” Lear, 75, Kearney, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bassett. Inurnment will be in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

