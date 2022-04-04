WAYNE — Services for Judy J. Sherman, 74, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Lime Creek Cemetery in Maskell.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Wayne.
Judy Sherman died Friday, April 1, 2022.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne or the Lime Creek Cemetery Association in Maskell.