Judy Rohrich

NORFOLK — Services for Lora J. “Judy” Rohrich, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Norfolk with 7 a.m. vigil.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1943-2021

Judy peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Judy was born to Ralph and Ruth (Wolfe) Chitwood on Jan. 26, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio. She has four siblings, Ralph Chitwood Jr., William Chitwood, Irene Schlose and Joy Close. She graduated from Vandalia-Butler High School in Dayton, Ohio. She then went on to attend Good Samaritan nursing school, completing her nursing degree at Northeast Community College.

In 1971, she began her career at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk and continued until her retirement from Faith Regional Health Services in 2019. She truly enjoyed her years as a nurse and all the friends she made along the way.

On July 14, 1962, Judy married Francis “Fran” Rohrich at the St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Dayton. They lived in Coleridge and later moved to Norfolk.

She loved spending time with her 20 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was a loving mother by nature and a grandmother at heart. Christmas gatherings at her house were her favorite time of year. She loved the chaos of having us all together. She had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh. She will be truly missed.

Judy was a member of the Sacred Heart Altar Society, the Nebraska State Quilt Guild, the Country Peacemakers Quilt Guild, and the Calico Quilt Club. She enjoyed quilting retreats and going on shop hops with all her quilting friends. Her and Fran also enjoyed coffee on Tuesday morning with the retired teachers group.

She is survived by her spouse, Fran Rohrich of Norfolk; seven children, James (Kelly) Rohrich of Ogden, Utah, Robert (Rhonda) Rohrich of Pierce, Mark (Julie) Rohrich of Pierce, Matthew (Kristi) Rohrich of Gretna, Michael (Katie) Rohrich of Lee’s Summit, Mo., Angela (Scott) Stevens of Norfolk, April (Scott) Franke of Palmer, La.; and both sisters, Irene Schlose of Tipp City, Ohio and Joy (Jake) Close of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.; 20 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both brothers; an infant son, Todd Rohrich; and two granddaughters, McKenna Rohrich and Mikayla Franke.

Pallbearers will be Wyatt Rohrich, Jackson Rohrich, Kyle Rohrich, Jacob Rohrich, Ashton Rohrich, Luke Stevens and Tyler Franke. Honorary pallbearers will be Austin Rohrich, Mason Rohrich, Lane Rohrich, Carter Rohrich, Max Rohrich, Conner Rohrich, Landen Stevens and Adam Franke.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the family for a later designation to be in Judy’s name.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

