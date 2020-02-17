NORFOLK — Services for Judy Ransen, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Jean Stokes, 86, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
STANTON — Services for Edwina E. Hegr, 96, Columbus, formerly of Pilger, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the United Methodist Church in Stanton. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate with burial in the Leigh Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Emily A. Kieckhafer, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Eveline W. Thompson, 101, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
CLARKSON — Services for Thomas Brabec, 60, rural Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Rodney Kneifl will officiate with burial in the Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lorna C. Fundum, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Adrian Hanft will officiate.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Rolland R. Knaak, 85, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
NORFOLK — Services for Mary J. Loughrey, 93, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk, with the Rev. Brian Johnson officiating. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to service Tuesday a…
