Judy Ransen

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Judy R. Ransen, 68, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
She died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1951-2020
Judy Rae was born Sept. 22, 1951, in Tilden, to Jack and Leona (Schwarting) Beed.
She is survived by her daughter, Julie (Myrle) Meseth; a son, John Ransen; her grandchildren, Cheyenne, Dakota and Dillon; two great-grandchildren; her sisters, Suzanne (Dave) Jensen and Jackie House; her sisters-in-law, Rhonda Beed and Diana Beed; and nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Robert and Roger.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.