NORFOLK — Services for Judy M. Nichols Kuehler, 78, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Calvin Kapels will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Judy Nichols Kuehler died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services.
1943-2022
Judy was born on Dec. 25, 1943, in Norfolk, the daughter of Leonard and Arlene (Zierke) Clark. She was raised in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk Senior High. Judy continued her education at Norfolk Junior College.
She married Terry Nichols. Two children were born to this union. Later, they moved to Omaha. Judy was employed by Baker’s Grocery in the meat department. She also sold Tupperware and Avon.
The family returned to Norfolk, and Judy was a bookkeeper for Kinning and Reil Construction, the Presbyterian Church and the American Legion. She was member of the American Legion Auxiliary for over 50 years.
On March 6, 1986, Judy married Frank Kuehler in San Antonio, Texas. The couple made their home in Norfolk. They have enjoyed wintering in southern Texas.
Judy is survived by her spouse, Frank; two daughters, Penny (Nichols) Dohmen of Lincoln and Karla (Tony) Kral of Juniata; two stepsons, Terry (Cami) Kuehler of Norfolk and Tom (Crystal) Kuehler of Wheatland, Wyo.; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jerry Clark; and a stepdaughter, Tanya.
