Judy Milligan

WAYNE — Services for Judy M. Milligan, 74, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her home in Carroll.
In other news
WYNOT — Services for Audrey Pinkelman, 65, Hartington, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Sacred Heart of Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. James Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Sherry Woodworth Raff, 71, Creighton, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Avera Creighton Care Centre. Per her wishes, no services are planned.
STUART — Services for Joseph H. Deermer, 95, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by Stuart American Legion Post 115.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Roger Freudenburg, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Nelda R. (Wightman) Kugler, 86, Wayne, will be at a future date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Countryview Estates in Wayne.
STANTON — Services for David D. Hintz, 58, Omaha, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Tim Booth will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Judy M. Milligan, 74, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her home in Carroll.
NORFOLK — Services for David D. Hintz, 58, Omaha, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Steven E. “Steve” Steinkraus, 66, formerly of Plainview, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Norfolk.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.