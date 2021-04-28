Judy Beaudette

NORFOLK — Services for Judy A. Beaudette, 71, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
She died after a long battle with dementia on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Countryside Home in Madison.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1949-2021
Judy A. Beaudette was born June 29, 1949, in Norfolk, the daughter of John Sr. and Mildred (Slusher) Hupke. She went to grade school in Norfolk and attended Norfolk High School to the 10th grade.
Judy grew up in Norfolk, although she lived in Magnet for 21 years until moving back to Norfolk in 2018. She had three children from a previous marriage: Laura, Brian and Kevin.
Judy later married Ronnie “Mike” Beaudette on June 11, 2005, at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, Norfolk. The couple had been together since 1983. There were no children to this union.
Judy worked at Sherwood Medical for 10 years, I.B.P. for 10 years and Great Dane Trailers for 13 years upon retiring in 2011.
Judy and Mike Beaudette loved to travel, go camping and fishing. Judy loved spending time with her granddaughter Nicole, and out fishing with her spouse, Mike.
Survivors include her spouse, R. Mike Beaudette of Norfolk; her children, Laura Cowling of Norfolk, Brian Lyon of San Antonio, Texas, Kevin Lyon of Jacksonville, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; a great-grandson; a sister, Barbara (Ronnie) Papstein of Norfolk; and two brothers, Fred (Toni) Hupke of Stanton and John Jr. Hupke of Omaha.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Sr. and Mildred; a sister, Betty; a brother, Bob; and a daughter-in-law, Gigi Lyon.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.