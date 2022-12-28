RANDOLPH — Services for Judy Bauer, 64, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Judy Bauer died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital.
WAUSA — Services for Gerald Claussen, 76, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
NIOBRARA — Services for Carol Straatmeyer, 87, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Pischelville Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Corby S. O’Hare, 74, Ainsworth, will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
STANTON — Services for Patricia A. Brauer, 87, Bennington, formerly of Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Janice Wiedmeier, 82, Creighton, will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate.
NORFOLK — Private burial for Arthur R. “Art” Jacobs, 92, Norfolk, will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. Per his wishes, no public services will be held.
WAYNE — Services for Patrick C. Finn, 92, Wayne, formerly of Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. The Rev. Joseph Finn will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Pender.