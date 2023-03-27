 Skip to main content
Judy Arrowsmith

BASSETT — Services for Judy E. Arrowsmith, 79, Mills, are pending at Hoch Funeral Home in Bassett. Judy Arrowsmith died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Avera Gregory Hospital in Gregory, S.D.

Maynard Vrbka

NORFOLK — Services for Maynard J.G. Vrbka, 90, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and …

Todd Raasch

NORFOLK — Services for Todd A. Raasch, 62, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Stan Petersen

TILDEN —Services for Stan Petersen, 71, of Tilden are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

Willard Hart

NORFOLK — Services for Willard J. Hart, 81, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, Am…

Gerald Jacoby

Gerald L. “Jake” Jacoby, 82, formerly of Kearney, died Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Mesa, Ariz., following heart and Alzheimer’s issues over the past five years.

Chase Heinold

Services for Chase J. Heinold, 32, rural Essex, Iowa, were Friday, March 24, at the Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center in Malvern, Iowa. The Rev. Rick Sleyster officiated. Cremation took place following the service.

Jayne Gotschall

ATKINSON — Memorial services for Jayne Gotschall, 92, Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Jim Demerath

CREIGHTON — Services for Jim Demerath, 70, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

