BASSETT — Services for Judy E. Arrowsmith, 79, Mills, are pending at Hoch Funeral Home in Bassett. Judy Arrowsmith died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Avera Gregory Hospital in Gregory, S.D.
NORFOLK — Services for Maynard J.G. Vrbka, 90, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and …
NORFOLK — Services for Todd A. Raasch, 62, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
TILDEN —Services for Stan Petersen, 71, of Tilden are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
NORFOLK — Services for Willard J. Hart, 81, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, Am…
Gerald L. “Jake” Jacoby, 82, formerly of Kearney, died Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Mesa, Ariz., following heart and Alzheimer’s issues over the past five years.
Services for Chase J. Heinold, 32, rural Essex, Iowa, were Friday, March 24, at the Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center in Malvern, Iowa. The Rev. Rick Sleyster officiated. Cremation took place following the service.
ATKINSON — Memorial services for Jayne Gotschall, 92, Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
CREIGHTON — Services for Jim Demerath, 70, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.