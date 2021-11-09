MADISON — Services for Judith M. Rullo, 80, Columbus, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
A celebration of life will begin at about noon Friday at Wunderlich’s Catering in Columbus.
Judith Rullo died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.
Gass Haney Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of the arrangements.
1941-2021
Judith was born July 5, 1941, in Madison to Waldemar “Walt” and Almyra Jane (Reeves) Boettcher. After graduating from Newman Grove High School at 17, Judith moved to Omaha to continue her education, after which she worked at Mutual of Omaha.
On April 30, 1960, she married Donald Rullo and spent the next 20 years as an Air Force spouse, moving all over the country before they settled in Columbus.
She loved learning everything she could about each new location, exploring the apple orchards of Walla Walla, Wash., the mountains of Colorado, and her favorite, the wild dunes of the beaches of Cape Cod. She was an avid reader and was rarely without a book in her hands or on her nightstand.
An excellent cook, she passed on her culinary abilities to all three of her children, who fondly remember her willingness to try new recipes, her wonderful pies, her hearty corn chowder and her amazing Italian creations.
Family was central to her, and she loved spending time with her eight siblings, her in-laws, cousins and all her nieces and nephews as often as she could. And of course, she was happiest spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Judith was preceded in death by many loved ones, including her mother, Almyra; stepmother Lois (Walt’s second spouse and mother to seven of her siblings); her father, Walt; and her brother, Gary.
She is survived by her spouse, Donald; her children, TaMara, Gary (Donna) and Paul (Tracie); her grandchildren, Kylee, Zachary, Alyssa, Anthony and Dayanera; and her great-grandchildren, Tagan, Skylyn and Barryt.
