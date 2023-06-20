NORFOLK — Memorial services for Judith Lehman, 76, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Norfolk Church of Christ. Jeff Schipper will officiate.
A celebration of life will be 2-5 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Judith Lehman died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1947-2023
Judith Lehman was born on April 7, 1947, in Santa Monica, Calif., to Vernon and Kathryn (Gibson) Dearmin. The family moved to Norfolk in 1950.
Judi graduated from Norfolk Senior High in 1965 and then attended junior college in 1965. She returned to the college in 1988 to get an associate degree.
Judi worked for Northwestern Bell from 1966 to 1974. She became a stay-at-home mom when her daughter, Kalli, was born. Later she worked at Faith Regional Health Services from 1990 to 2003.
Judi then worked at Walmart in the deli and as a greeter from 2004 until retirement.
Judi was preceded in death by her parents; and an infant sister.
Her surviving relatives include her spouse, Larry Lehman; daughters Kimberli (Brian) Shaffer of Omaha and Kalli (Bennett) Svoboda of Rogersville, Mo.; granddaughters Maggie and Marley Svoboda; stepsons Scott Lehman of Lincoln, Tim (Andrea) Lehman of Portland, Ore.; and grandkids Tilly and Hudson; sister Janet Day of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; nieces Sheri Chaves and Susan Savage and their families; as well as many other special family members.