Judith Larson

Services for Judith K. Larson, 78, Brandon, S.D., will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Living Springs Church in Brandon.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
She died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Bethany Home in Brandon.
George Boom Funeral Home of Brandon is in charge of the arrangements.
1942-2021
Judith Kay Davis was born on Nov. 2, 1942, to Bill and Leona (Wegner) Davis at Omaha. After being raised in Omaha, Judy spent most of her adult life living in Northeast Nebraska.
She loved the country life and spent it gardening and raising AKC German Shepherds for a few years. Then she always had chickens, a few cows, pygmy goats and a horses to take care of.
Her greatest love of all was dogs. She was known as the dog whisperer by her family. Sharing the last 12 years of her life were her two beloved rescue dogs, Abby and Scooter.
After retiring from the Norfolk Post Office after 25 years as a rural carrier, Judy relocated to Brandon.
She was a member at Living Springs Church in Brandon, which was near and dear to her heart.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Tammy Sterns of Sioux Falls, S.D., Wayne (Kim) Sterns of Missoula, Mont., Bryan (Lisa) Sterns of Norfolk; a sister, Sue (Bill) Winnike of Omaha; nieces and nephews April McNichols, Wendy (Jeremy) Stone, and Scott Story, all of Omaha; her grandchildren, Justin (Lindsay) Pratt of Syracuse, Utah, Megan (James) Findlow of London, United Kingdom, Ty Van Meeteren of Nashville, Tenn., Trent Van Meeteren of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Ashton (Calvin) Penrose of Bozeman, Mont., Madison (Rhyne) Bedey of Butte, Mont., Sam Sterns of Butte, Mont., Ashley Sterns of Norfolk; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Leona Davis; a son, Chris Strong; and a brother, Mike Davis.