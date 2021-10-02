Judith Kumm

GRETNA — Services for Judith K. Kumm will be 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, on what would have been her and her husband Gordon’s 58th wedding anniversary. Services will be at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Ave., Gretna. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. Burial is in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials are to the family for later designation.
She was preceded in death by spouse, Gordon P.; parents, Ivar & Marcella Swanson; siblings, Rose Peterson, June Ziegenbein, Betty Prather and Roger Swanson.
Survivors include children, Matthew P., Laura Kracht (David), Jennifer Goodwin (Kurt Goetzinger); grandchildren, Jonathan, Jesse, Paul, Jaden, Taylor; sister, Karen Young (Jim); a host of other loving family and friends.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc., Gretna Chapel, 11710 Standing Stone, Gretna, is in charge of the arrangements.