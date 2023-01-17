 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO
6 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15
inches. Winds gusting as high as 25 to 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Iowa and east central and
northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact Wednesday evening and Thursday morning
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Judith Gilmore

NORFOLK — Services for Judith L. Gilmore, 76, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Judith Gilmore died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln.

Arnold Gutz

OSMOND — Services for Arnold C. “Bud” Gutz, 95, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster with the Rev. Jerome Leckband officiating. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legi…

Elaine McInerney

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Elaine McInerney, 94, Creighton, will be held at a later date. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.

Steven Carroll

AINSWORTH — Steven D. Carroll, age 65, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at his residence in Long Pine. Per his wishes, no services will be held.

Richard Bermel

RANDOLPH — Services for Richard J. “Dick” Bermel, 81, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Randolph.

Frederick Prauner

NORFOLK — Services for Frederick J. “Fred” Prauner, 76, of Fremont, formerly of Battle Creek, are pending with Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek.

Bonnie Klepper

NORFOLK — Services for Bonnie M. Klepper, 89, of Norfolk, formerly of Waco, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Ruth Uecker

NORFOLK — Services for Ruth L. Uecker, 104, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Joann Koehler

WAUSA — Services for Joann Koehler, 95, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Joann Koehler died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Amber Kneifl

HARTINGTON — Services for Amber Kneifl, 38, Hartington, will be on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Newcastle with the Revs. Andy Sohm and Rod Kneifl officiating. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

