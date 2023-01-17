NORFOLK — Services for Judith L. Gilmore, 76, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Judith Gilmore died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln.
OSMOND — Services for Arnold C. “Bud” Gutz, 95, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster with the Rev. Jerome Leckband officiating. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legi…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Elaine McInerney, 94, Creighton, will be held at a later date. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
AINSWORTH — Steven D. Carroll, age 65, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at his residence in Long Pine. Per his wishes, no services will be held.
RANDOLPH — Services for Richard J. “Dick” Bermel, 81, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Randolph.
NORFOLK — Services for Frederick J. “Fred” Prauner, 76, of Fremont, formerly of Battle Creek, are pending with Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Services for Bonnie M. Klepper, 89, of Norfolk, formerly of Waco, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Ruth L. Uecker, 104, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
WAUSA — Services for Joann Koehler, 95, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Joann Koehler died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for Amber Kneifl, 38, Hartington, will be on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Newcastle with the Revs. Andy Sohm and Rod Kneifl officiating. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle.