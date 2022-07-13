WISNER — Graveside services for Judith Frerichs, 82, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Pilger Cemetery. The Rev. Aaron Hutton of Christ Lincoln will officiate.
Judith Frerichs died Friday, July 8, 2022, at Hillcrest Firethorn in Lincoln.
1939-2022
Judith D. Frerichs was born on Dec. 2, 1939, in Wayne County to Erwin and Ellen (Woehler) Strudthoff. She graduated from Pilger High School in 1957.
Judy married Milan Frerichs.
Judy lived in Denver, Colo., and worked for CHAMPUS. In 1975, the family moved back to Nebraska to farm. Judy worked for 3M Manufacturing in Norfolk and as a claims representative for the Social Security Administration until retiring in 1993. She also worked part-time as a hostess at the Granary Restaurant.
Judy moved to Lincoln in 1993 to be closer to family and worked for Experian until retiring again in 2002. She also worked part-time for the State of Nebraska Revenue Department during tax season, transcribing tax return data.
While in Norfolk, Judy was a member of the Single Wheelers Square Dance Club. In Lincoln, she was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi women’s sorority, Lincoln South Optimists Club, Red Hat Society and Horizons Methodist Church.
Judy was a huge Kansas City Royals fan, enjoyed quilting and sewing, going fishing and was her grandkids biggest fan at their activities that she could attend. Judy was very active in all social events at Windcrest Assisted Living, especially bingo.
Survivors include her children and their families, Cindy and Rick Milligan of Lincoln and family, Sabrina and Abbie; Brad Frerichs and Leasa Seda of Fairbury and family, Addie and Zoey; and Dean and Pam Frerichs of Seward and daughter Kaitlyn. She also is survived by three great-grandchildren.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Erwin and Ellen Strudthoff; brothers Waldo and Merrill Strudthoff; and her beloved dog, Lily.
A luncheon at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger will follow the service.