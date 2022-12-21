Judith Carlson

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to
noon CST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM
CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to
noon CST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM
CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Judith Carlson

CONCORD — Memorial services for Judith K. Carlson, 73, of Laurel will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord with the Rev. Todd Thelan officiating. Inurnment will be at the Concord Cemetery at a later date.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church followed by a celebration of life service at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Judith K. Carlson died suddenly at her residence on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Tags

In other news

Al Wittig

Al Wittig

WAYNE — Memorial services with military rites for Al Wittig, 94, of Wayne will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Mary Ann Hansen

Mary Ann Hansen

HARTINGTON — Services for Mary Ann Hansen, 99, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Mary Ann Hansen died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Judith Carlson

Judith Carlson

LAUREL — Services for Judith K. Carlson, 73, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Judith Carlson died suddenly at her residence on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Bill Smith

Bill Smith

RANDOLPH — Services for Bill G. Smith, 83, Randolph, will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Randolph.

Gerald Claussen

Gerald Claussen

WAUSA — Services for Gerald Claussen, 76, of Wausa are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.

Joseph Belz

Joseph Belz

STANTON — A celebration of life for Joseph W.D. “Joe” Belz, 46, will be Friday, July 7, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Home for Funerals in Stanton is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Ann Hansen

Mary Ann Hansen

HARTINGTON — Services for Mary Ann Hansen, 99, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Mikayla Hamilton

Mikayla Hamilton

NORFOLK — Services for Mikayla Hamilton, 23, Winnemucca, Nev., will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Saundra Bottger

Saundra Bottger

GRAND ISLAND — Services for Saundra M. Bottger, 80, Grand Island, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Marty Egging will officiate. Graveside services will be in Laurel at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara