Judith Carlson

CONCORD — Memorial services for Judith K. Carlson, 73, of Laurel will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord with the Rev. Todd Thelan officiating. Inurnment will be at the Concord Cemetery at a later date.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church followed by a celebration of life service at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
Judith K. Carlson died suddenly at her residence on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.