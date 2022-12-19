 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the
Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as
high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east
central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight Wednesday
night to noon CST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from
Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult or impossible. Areas of
blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With dangerously cold wind chills,
travelers stranded on roads will be in a dangerous situation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Weather Alert

Judith Carlson

LAUREL — Services for Judith K. Carlson, 73, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Judith Carlson died suddenly at her residence on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Irene Meyer Fork

Irene Meyer Fork

WINSIDE — Services For Irene M. Meyer Fork, 91, of Winside will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Winside. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

Makayla Hamilton

Makayla Hamilton

NORFOLK — Services for Mikayla Hamilton, 23, Winnemucca, Nev., will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Thomas Hastreiter

Thomas Hastreiter

HUMPHREY — Services for Thomas Hastreiter, 79, of Humphrey will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey with the Rev. Steve Emanuel officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.

Bill Smith

Bill Smith

RANDOLPH — Services for Bill G. Smith, 83, Randolph, will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Randolph.

Valdean Schieffer

Valdean Schieffer

HARTINGTON — Services for Valdean Schieffer, 78, of Crofton are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Mary Ann Hansen

Mary Ann Hansen

HARTINGTON — Services for Mary Ann Hansen, 99, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Mary Ann Hansen died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Lawrence Roenfeldt

Lawrence Roenfeldt

STANTON — Services for Lawrence “Beeze” Roenfeldt, 89, of Stanton are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara