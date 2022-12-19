LAUREL — Services for Judith K. Carlson, 73, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Judith Carlson died suddenly at her residence on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
WINSIDE — Services For Irene M. Meyer Fork, 91, of Winside will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Winside. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
HUMPHREY — Services for Thomas Hastreiter, 79, of Humphrey will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey with the Rev. Steve Emanuel officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.
RANDOLPH — Services for Bill G. Smith, 83, Randolph, will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Randolph.
HARTINGTON — Services for Valdean Schieffer, 78, of Crofton are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
HARTINGTON — Services for Mary Ann Hansen, 99, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Mary Ann Hansen died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for Mikayla Hamilton, 23, Winnemucca, Nev., will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
STANTON — Services for Lawrence “Beeze” Roenfeldt, 89, of Stanton are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton.