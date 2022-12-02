HARTINGTON — Services for Judith C. Buchanan, 71, of Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Hartington, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Judith Buchanan died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Village of Sioux Falls.
NORFOLK — Services for Carolyn J. Masters, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for Alton L. Halle, 77, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Alton Halle died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at his residence.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Susan K. “Susie” Beltz, 64, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the spring of 2023.
NORFOLK — Services for Susan K. “Susie” Beltz, 64, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Susan Beltz died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
PIERCE — Services for Leonard F. Hoffmann, 93, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Carol J. Peterson, 88, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private memorial services will be at a later date.
AINSWORTH — Services for Helen A. Sherman, 94, Ainsworth, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in East Woodlawn Cemetery near Johnstown.
STANTON — Services for Dianna M. Pehrson, 81, Columbus, formerly of Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Dianna Pehrson died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark M. Flesner, 53, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Deacon Jim Doolittle will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
