NORFOLK — Memorial services for Judith C. “Judy” Butterfield, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
Judith Butterfield died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Care Center in Norfolk.
1939-2022
Judith Catherine “Judy” Butterfield was born on April 4, 1939, at home in Norfolk to Earl Schnebel and Edith “Catherine” (Compton) Schnebel. She was baptized at Park Avenue Christian Church in Norfolk. She attended school in Norfolk and Stanton.
Judy married Alan “Dean” Butterfield at her Aunt Barbara’s house in Norfolk on Jan. 27, 1957. To this union, they had three children. While raising her children, Judy worked from home doing daycare, sewing, doing hair for friends and family and renovating apartments with her close friend, Judy Novak (deceased).
Judy also worked at the Norfolk Country Inn as a housekeeper and worked in food service at Nebraska Christian College and Norfolk Catholic Schools. When Judy’s grandchildren were born, she became Granny Day Care for all four children until they went off to school. She enriched her grandchildren’s lives in so many ways, even going above and beyond the little things like making pancakes for them in the shapes of dolphins, sharks, teddy bears or whatever they asked for.
When Judy and Dean were married, the minister was 19 years old and theirs was his first wedding ceremony. Looks like he did a good job as they went on to celebrate 65 years of marriage together.
Judy loved to listen to music. This worked out nicely since she married a musician and raised musicians. Both of Judy’s sons were in bands, one in a country band and one in a rock ‘n’ roll band. In the 1980s, when the rock bands all had big hair, it was not uncommon to walk into Judy’s kitchen and find her giving a perm to a guitar player, bass player or drummer at any given time.
Judy was an excellent cook and loved baking goodies for family and friends. For many years, Judy created beautifully decorated cakes for weddings, birthdays, graduations and many other occasions. She helped in the church kitchen for many years, providing food for funerals or other occasions. In her later years, she and Dean enjoyed meeting friends at the beauty shop every Friday morning for their “coffee club” where they enjoyed coffee while sharing baked goods and socializing.
Judy enjoyed being with family and friends and loved attending her grandchildren’s many activities throughout their school years. She had a great sense of humor and will be missed by those whose lives she touched.
She is survived by her spouse, Dean Butterfield of Norfolk; children John Butterfield of Foothill Ranch, Calif., Jeanie (Mitch) Kester of Norfolk; daughter-in-law Tammy Butterfield of Norfolk; grandchildren Kayla and Adam Kester and Taylor Butterfield; sister MaryAnn Biddlecome of Ewing, sister-in-law Carol Schnebel of Yankton; sister-in-law Carol (Bill) Moore of Tennessee; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Catherine Schnebel; son Terry Butterfield; grandson Tyler Butterfield; and brothers Jack Schnebel and George Schnebel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the family for a later designation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.