NORFOLK — Memorial services for Judith C. “Judy” Butterfield, 83, of Norfolk will be held at a later date. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Judith Butterfield died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Care Center.
AINSWORTH — Services for Navonne Haake, 85, of Ainsworth will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Monday in the Clearwater Cemetery near Clearwater.
NORFOLK — Services for Virginia Field, 79, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
BUTTE — Services for Jean Reiman, 82, of Butte will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.
WINSIDE — Services For Fauneil I. Weible, 96, of Winside will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Winside.
PIERCE — Services for Linda K. Benson, 72, Pierce, will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at United Church of Christ in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate with private burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa at a later date.
Donald Charles Sidak passed away peacefully at his home in Alexandria, La., on May 9, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. He was active until the last few months and almost made it to his 97th birthday.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for John W. Neth, 83, of Norfolk will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., with the Rev. Claire Gager officiating.
LINDSAY — Services for Delbert L. “Del” Christensen, 80, formerly of Newman Grove will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay with the Rev. Eric Olsen officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
AINSWORTH — A celebration of life for John C. “Jack” Callaway, 79, of Ainsworth will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in the Connection building in Ainsworth. A private inurnment will follow at a later time. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is assisting with arrangements.
