Judith Berteloth

LAUREL — Judith A. Berteloth, 78, Laurel, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at her home in Laurel under hospice care. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
BARTLETT — Dale Dallegge, 94, O’Neill, formerly of Bartlett, died at Avera Creighton Care Center on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Services for Braven G. Boschult, 15 months, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Hope Evangelical Creek Church in Onawa, Iowa.
NORFOLK — Services for Rick E. Klassen, 68, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be at noon on Tuesday at Evergreen Cemetery in St. Edward.
ELGIN — Services for Donna M. Mackel, 85, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with the Rev. John Norman officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Homer L. Steckelberg, 86, of North Platte, formerly of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., with the Rev. Randy Rasmussen officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
STANTON — Services for Patric D. Brechbill, 58, Stanton, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the Stanton Community Building, located at the Stanton Fairgrounds. The Reverend Marshal Hardy will officiate.
HARTINGTON — Services for Marjorie R. “Marge” Miller, 94, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for Rick E. Klassen, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Rick Klassen died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Gilbert Ainsworth, 87, Ferris, Texas, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Creston.