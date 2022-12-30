Judith Bauer

RANDOLPH — Judith A. “Judy” (Kavanaugh) Bauer, 64, Randolph, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital after a long battle with cancer.
Visitation with family will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, with a 7 p.m. prayer service at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery at a later date.
Home for Funerals–Randolph is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
1958-2022
Judith Ann was born Sept. 16, 1958, to Jack and Betty (Gregory) Kavanaugh in Wayne. She graduated from Wayne High School.
On June 4, 1976, Judy married Tom Bauer at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church. The family lived in Sholes their entire lives.
Judy loved golfing, bowling, fishing and traveling. She was also known to play at the slot machines now and again.
She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law Don Bauer; and sister-in-law Donna Glanz.
Judy is survived by her spouse, Tom; three sons, Jim (spouse Tina) Bauer of Tilden, John (spouse Danielle) Bauer of Randolph and Jesse Bauer of Norfolk; five grandchildren: Jack, Gabe, Gavin, Grace and Gillian; brother John Kavanaugh of Osmond; mother-in-law Helen Bauer; two nieces; cousins and many friends.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.