NORFOLK — Memorial services for Juanita Ramirez, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
She died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at her home while under hospice care.
1950-2020
She was born on July 12, 1950, in Gary, Ind., the daughter of Rodrigo and Antonia (Martinez) Arreola. Juanita graduated in 1968 from Hobart High School in Hobart, Ind. Following high school, Juanita did clerical work and worked in a bakery. The family moved to California before settling in southern Texas.
In 1984, Juanita married Eduardo Ramirez Sr. He died in 1990.
Juanita moved her family to Norfolk in 1992.
She was employed by U.S. Bank prior to working for the Norfolk Public Schools for almost 20 years as a migrant interpreter and home school liaison. She retired in 2016 and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Red Hats and enjoyed traveling with her retired office coworkers.
Juanita is survived by her son, David Delgado of Norfolk and her daughter, Toni (Raymond) Villa of Norfolk; her six grandchildren, Devin Delgado, Mazie Delgado, Joaquin Villa, Michael Villa, Daniel Villa and Esperanza Villa; and two brothers, Frank (Janice) Arreola of Valparaiso, Ind., and Elias Arreola of San Diego, Calif.
She was preceded by her parents; spouse; a son, Eduardo “Eddie” Ramirez Jr.; two brothers, Rudy Arreola and Jimmy Arreola; and a sister, Mickey Rubio.
