NORFOLK — Services for Juanita Ramirez, 70, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at her home in Norfolk.
In other news
AINSWORTH — Graveside memorial services for Joanne Gracey, 90, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the Ainsworth Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for John E. Suber Jr., 64, Tucson, Ariz., are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Tucson.
NORFOLK — Services for Juanita Ramirez, 70, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at her home in Norfolk.
GRAND ISLAND — Memorial services for James M. “Jim” Sander, 69, Doniphan, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Curran Funeral Chapel in Grand Island. The Rev. Dale Janzen will officiate. Private inurnment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date. Directed Health Mea…
TILDEN — Private services for Wilma J. Lieswald, 87, Meadow Grove, will be at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in the Lutheran Cemetery in Meadow Grove.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Dennis L. McFarland, 74, will be at a later date. No services are planned.
YANKTON — Memorial services for Cheyenne Ziegenbein, 22, Yankton, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Calvary Baptist Church in Yankton. The Rev. Errin Mulberry will officiate.
WAUSA — Private services for Eileen Jensen, 94, Creighton, will be Saturday, Sept. 12, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Golgotha Lutheran Cemetery.
ATKINSON — Services for Evelyn M. Schrunk, 94, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.