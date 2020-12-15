NORFOLK — Services for Juan Velazquez Vazquez, 69, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 7-8 p.m. Wednesday with a vigil beginning at 8 p.m. at the church in Norfolk.
He died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1951-2020
Juan was born on Aug. 16, 1951, in Penjamo, Mexico, to J. Carmen Velazquez and Maria DeJesus Vazquez.
He married Maria E. Jimenez Silva on Nov. 24, 1982, in Campeche, Mexico. After marriage, the family lived in Mexico until moving to Norfolk in 2000. He worked at Michael Foods and did field work for various farms around Norfolk.
Juan enjoyed working in his garden, spending time with his family, going for walks at Skyview Park and being active in church outings.
Juan was a member of Sacred Heart Parish, Norfolk.
Survivors include his spouse, Maria Jimenez Silva; children Gerardo (Jeannine) Velazquez Jimenez, Sarai Velazquez Jimenez, Veronica Velazquez Jimenez, all of Norfolk; two brothers and three sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J. Carmen and Maria DeJesus, three brothers and three sisters.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.