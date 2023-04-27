TILDEN — Services for Joyce E. Warneke, 88, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Joyce Warneke died Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Tony Scudder, 64, Omaha, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial at a later date.
AINSWORTH — Services for Melba E. Bejot, 88, of Ainsworth will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
Memorial services for Elaine McInerney, 94, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Point, S.D. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Elk Point.
NORFOLK — Services for Sara M. Fegley, 68, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Delayne “Dee” Deitloff, 88, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Allen H. Jessen, 75, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Curt Wingert officiating.
BANCROFT — Robert A. “Bob” Mohl, 93, West Point, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.