Joyce Warneke

TILDEN — Services for Joyce E. Warneke, 88, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

Joyce died Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

1934-2023

Joyce Elaine Warneke, daughter of Frank Ed and Stella (Valentine) Synovec, was born Nov. 9, 1934, on a farm in Pierce County, north of Meadow Grove. She was baptized as a baby and again on Feb. 7, 1952, at Immanuel Lutheran Church and confirmed in the Lutheran faith that same day by Pastor H.H. Sagehorn. Joyce graduated from Meadow Grove High School on May 13, 1952.

Joyce was married to Arland Delbert Warneke on May 18, 1952, at Immanuel Lutheran Church by Pastor H.H. Sagehorn. The couple was blessed with three children, Vance, Vicki and Dell; five grandchildren, Jarod Warneke, Jake Warneke, Amanda (Warneke) Paustian, Dustin (Bove) Parish, and Kaitlin (Bove) Ripp; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Joyce and Arland farmed in Nebraska and Minnesota before moving to a farm southwest of Tilden around 1961. They purchased a number of farms nearby and raised their family there.

Joyce’s greatest joys came from spending time with family and friends. She loved animals and especially enjoyed their horses and mules. Arland and Joyce went on many trail rides and wagon drives in Nebraska and South Dakota, as well as other places. They used their teams of horses and mules to pull wagons in the Frontier Days parade in Cheyenne, Wyo.

Joyce taught Sunday school for many years and was a ladies aid member and officer. She served on the Lutheran Family Services board and was regional chairwoman for many years.

Survivors include her children, Vance Warneke of Tilden, Vicki Bove of Kearney, and Dell (Kimberly) Warneke of Tilden; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandson; and a sister, Janet Koetter of Meadow Grove.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Arland; parents Frank and Stella Synovec; sisters Fern Bredehoft, Evelyn Sparr and Mildred Sparr; and son-in-law Jerry Bove.

